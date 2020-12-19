Don Jazzy, BBNaija Tacha, Iyabo Ojo, Tiwa Savage named in top 10 list on TikTok in 2020

On Thursday December 17, 2020, popular video-sharing platform, TikTok released its year end lists and with it, its list of the top 10 Nigerian celebrities on the platform across the year. The list is based on the virality of content created. Over the course of the year, the numbers have been astounding as Nigeria celebrities flooded to the platform during the lockdown to aid the popularity of the platform. Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.

“Throughout this sociallydistant year, t h e platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

Here are the top 10 Nigerian celebrities on TikTok in 2020 who chose to give the TikTok community a glimpse into their everyday lives which often included showcasing their work, family and friends.

Don Jazzy, Iyabo Ojo and Mr. Macaroni tops the list on first, second and third position respectively. Tacha, Yemi Alade, Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage followed suit on fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh position while Korede Bello, Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson-Okojie seats on the eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.

