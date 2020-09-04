Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy reacts to report claiming he was quizzed by DSS

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to a report claiming he was quizzed by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) alongside Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, singer, songwriter and actress. A report had swirled in the early hours of Wednesday that the music stars were invited by DSS over their alleged politically-charged comments on social media.

On May 31, the ’49-99′ crooner had launched #WeAreTired hashtag to draw the attention of the federal government to the rising cases of sexual assaults in the country. “Let us keep speaking. Keep talking, keep the conversation going until the right people in the right offices in the government listen to us,” she had said after the launch of the campaign. Don Jazzy, on the other hand, had weighed in on several political issues including the corruption allegations rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The report had claimed that the DSS invited the two singers to their Lagos office a fortnight ago and cautioned them to be mindful of their social media posts and comments critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The report also alleged that “Yemi Alade and Waje were summoned by the Lagos state commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who while sharing efforts they were making to tackle rape and other problems in the state and country, warned the musicians to steer clear of political comments in order not to incur the wrath of the President Buhari administration.”

