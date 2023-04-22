Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy Speaks On Altercation With Olamide At 2015 Headies (Video)

Following years of silence, Marvin’s Record Label boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has finally broken the silence about the altercation he had with Olamide Baddoo at the 2015 Headies Awards.

It would be recalled that the 2015 Headies Award sparked an unending feud between the duo and they both keep mum about the issue until now.

Speaking during a recent Podcast interview hosted by former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin, Don Jazzy was asked about if at any point he regrets any act he has done to someone at any point in his career that feels like he has disappointed the people looking up to him?

Responding to the question, the 40-year-old music producer said he regretted his actions at the Headies, adding that what he did was out of character.

He further disclosed that he has already apologized to the organizers of the events as well as Olamide.

Since then, the duo have been doing well separately without any feud from any one.

