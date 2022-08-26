Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin signee, Bayanni

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Chief executive officer of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has announced the signing of a new artiste to the record label. Don Jazzy unveiled Bayanni, the newest member of the music label, via a video shared on his Instagram page. The video, which comes in the form of a skit featuring Sabinus and Brain Jotter, shows Bayanni’s incubation process before he was signed into the label. “It’s that time again when we bring you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet Bayanni, he has gone through several defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, the new M a – vin Records artiste can be seen singing the remix of ‘Peru’, Fireboy’s hit single. Bayanni also took to his Instagram page to share the same video while appreciating the music executive for the “life-changing opportunity”. He also disclosed that he has been linked with the record label since 2019 after getting a direct message from Don Jazzy.

“Lonely nights, dark mornings, waiting for the sun to shine on me while posting my freestyles back in 2016. Then I got a DM in 2019 from someone I respect so much. Till date till feels like a dream but don’t wake me up,” Bayanni wrote. “Don Jazzy thank you for giving this young boy a lifechanging opportunity. My immense gratitude to tegamavin, rimouune, and everyone on the Mavins team.” Bayanni joins the likes of Magixx, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Crayon on the Mavin Records roaster.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a threeyear hiatus and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at the event. Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy was named the Best International Act. On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, dies at 68

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, has died at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with diabetes. A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda Coker, reads: “It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN […]

Richard Mofe-Damijo
Arts & Entertainments

RMD: I prefer TV series to films

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Back in September, EbonyLife Studios’ launched the second season of its drama series, Castle & Castle, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Kayode Kasum and Walter Taylaur, season two saw fan-favourite actors reprise their roles alongside new additions. Saturday Telegraph had a chat with legendary actor, Richard Mofe –Damijo, who stars as Tega Castle in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica