Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin signee, Bayanni

Chief executive officer of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has announced the signing of a new artiste to the record label. Don Jazzy unveiled Bayanni, the newest member of the music label, via a video shared on his Instagram page. The video, which comes in the form of a skit featuring Sabinus and Brain Jotter, shows Bayanni’s incubation process before he was signed into the label. “It’s that time again when we bring you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet Bayanni, he has gone through several defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, the new M a – vin Records artiste can be seen singing the remix of ‘Peru’, Fireboy’s hit single. Bayanni also took to his Instagram page to share the same video while appreciating the music executive for the “life-changing opportunity”. He also disclosed that he has been linked with the record label since 2019 after getting a direct message from Don Jazzy.

“Lonely nights, dark mornings, waiting for the sun to shine on me while posting my freestyles back in 2016. Then I got a DM in 2019 from someone I respect so much. Till date till feels like a dream but don’t wake me up,” Bayanni wrote. “Don Jazzy thank you for giving this young boy a lifechanging opportunity. My immense gratitude to tegamavin, rimouune, and everyone on the Mavins team.” Bayanni joins the likes of Magixx, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Crayon on the Mavin Records roaster.

