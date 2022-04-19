Don lauds upgrading of colleges of education to varsities

Contrary to negative criticism by some stakeholders that the upgrading or conversion of and some Colleges of Education to Universities of Education by the Federal Government and some state governments will on the long-run pose great danger to the system and development of teacher education in the country, a university don Prof. Ademola Dasylva, has thrown his weight behind the move.

The Federal Government recently upgraded the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo and some other Federal Colleges of Education to Universities of Education, while Lagos State and other states across the federation followed suit by converting the state-owned colleges to universities of education.

But, Dasylva, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and former Dean of Faculty of Arts, described such moves as justifiable, considering some the compelling factors that have become the reality in the country’s education system.

According to him, the idea is to produce more qualified teachers in order to adequately cope with the growing population of secondary school pupils. While expressing contrary views, the stakeholders, however, called for caution that the trend would be a threat to the system in the long-run, going by the plans to upgrade all colleges of education to universities.

In their criticism of the move by both the federal and state governments in recent times, they described the “rush for upgrading colleges of education and polytechnics” to universities of education, or universities of science and technology, as one of the national bugs for the degree certificate.

To a source at the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), though the policy might look very attractive presently, it has inherent dangers that would have negative implications on teacher education development in the future.

“Any policy change would have to be well-thought out. I don’t think we should be in a hurry to pursue this idea now,” the source stated.

Also, reacting to the development, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewumi described the policy as ill-thought-out that would link the nation’s education policy to the heights of confusion and crisis in the system.

According to Dasylva, a Pro- of African literature and Oral literature, the upgrading of the colleges to universities so far is one step taken by this government in the right direction.

He said: “You probably would recall that the effort to make Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), a Federal University of Education was first initiated by the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) early in the 1990s, when I was the pioneer National Secretary, and ACE branch Chairman.”

He, however, insisted that the Adeyemi College of Education, which was recently upgraded by the Federal Government, had all it takes then and now to be converted to a University of Education.

Dasylva, who noted that it was obvious that currently existing Faculties of Education in the public universities (federal and state) could no longer cope with the increasing number of candidates willing to pursue degree courses in Education, therefore, stated that besides, all existing private universities, faith-based and others do not run education programmes.

“Yet, the population is growing; we have more primary and secondary schools coming up in response to the ever-increasing population in the country. Predictably also, there is ever increasing demand for teachers for these schools.

“Thus, one way to cope with this upsurge is to upgrade a few more Colleges of Education with requisite infrastructure and very qualified teaching personnel, such as Adeyemi College of Education to universities of education,” he added.

Therefore, the don lauded the Federal Government and those state governments for taking such a step, saying he wants to believe that the government was being proactive in this regard. “I do not think that the intention of the government is to change the subsisting policies, as I guess that the status quo still remains the same,” Dasylva added.

