Don, Rector to Graduates: Acquire skills to tackle unemployment

A Professor of Clinical Psychology and Personality Assessment at the Lagos State University (LASU), Onaolapo Taiwo, has urged graduates not to rely on white collar jobs, which he noted are hard to come by these days, but to acquire one vocational skill or the other in order to be self-employed, self-reliant so as stay out of unemployment and poverty.

 

This was as the Rector and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Spices Academy, Ibadan, Dr. Olufunmi Adegbile, expressed dismay that most graduates nowadays are not employable due to they lack vocational and technical skills apart from the academic certificates they acquired. She, therefore, advised unemployed youths to wriggle out of the unemployment market and poverty by acquiring technical and vocational skills.

The duo gave the advice during the graduation of 87 students of Royal Spices Academy, a School of Catering and Hospitality Management, for 2021/2022 academic session, where the students were awarded certificates and diplomas in different departments, including Culinary, Cake Making and Sugar Craft, Hotel and Hospitality Management, Pastry and Finger Foods.

 

In his keynote address, Prof. Onaolapo, Head of Clinical Psychology Unit and Psychotherapy Centre, Department of Psychology, commended some of the graduating students, who already possessed university degrees, and urged others still searching for white collar jobs to take a cue from them because “there is no age limitation to acquisition of skills.”

He said: “Acquire skills. It can be done at any age, even when you are 80 years old. Skills can be acquired when you are 20, 30 or even when you are 80. As psychologists, we believe that each human being has the ability to acquire one form of skill or the other.

You should have focus in life by desiring to acquire skills to improve yourself and better your social standing, as well as, economic wellbeing. Acquire and put the vocational skills into use because it opens great doors.”

Also, on his part, Adegbile, who lamented the state of employability of most graduates because they lack vocational and technical skills, disclosed that the institution was established to produce graduates with requisite skills in the labour market, and people who will be self-reliant.

She said: “Over the years, many of our youths and graduates finished from universities, polytechnics but are unemployable. Hence, this academy was established 31 years ago out of the passion to contribute to the development of the society with a view to reducing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

 

