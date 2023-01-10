Education

Don seeks collaboration of indigenous pharmaceutical coys, pharmacy schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

A don and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Lagos, Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo, has advocated interdisciplinary collaboration between indigenous pharmaceutical companies with Pharmacy Schools in the country in order to take herbal products from the laboratories to the market in a standardised form.

This is as she noted that such interdisciplinary collaboration had become imperative so as to look at the formulations of herbal products more closely, as a matter of urgency, to achieve this noble task. This was part of the thrusts of the eighth inaugural lecture of the university for the 2021/2022 academic session, with the theme: Drug Discovery: “Drudgery of a Combatant Pharmaceutical Chemist.”

 

In her treaties, Ukpo, whose PhD research centered on Studies on Some Biopharmaceutical and Metabolic Actions of Ciprofloxacin,” which set her on a path in the field of Chemistry that informed her evolution into a Scientific Combatant, however, stated that while some herbal drugs may not be toxic, they may not be bioavailable for therapeutic action.

According to her, research findings show that most peo-  ple have resorted to the use of herbal preparations in the treatment of their ailments, which at times, have resulted in toxicity and treatment failure that has become a great concern to medical doctors.

The don recalled how in 35 years as a Pharmaceutical Chemist, she has worked on the interaction of some of these herbal preparations and orthodox drugs, saying some of the interesting findings she made on these plants, particularly their interaction with ciprofloxacin, glibenclamide and rifampicin, were mainly due to their binding with metals present in the herbal products.

 

“My curiosity as a young girl, listening to the feedback of my grandmother on the use of drugs, lured me into the field of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. After 35 years in the teaching and research into drug metabolism and interactions with other drugs and herbal products, that curiosity has been sufficiently satisfied and quenched,” she said.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola chaired the lecture, which was attended by other principal officers of the university, deans of faculties and other members of the university community, as well as friends and family members of the inaugural lecturer

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Unemployment: First class graduates need additional skills- Don

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Disturbed over the recent figure of unemployed Nigerians pegged at 21.7 million by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has  stressed the need for first class graduates to have additional job-enabling skills. Akanbi, who made this known when he led the management team of KWASU to select government […]
Education

Insecurity: Most of our children in Benue are out of school in 5 years – Govt

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State government has lamented the spate of insecurity and its attendant impact of education, expressing worry that most of the children have been thrown out of school in the last five years due to attacks and killing of the people by militia herdsmen in the state. The Senior Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals […]
Education

Varsity Strike: Students count losses

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

NAPTAN, stakeholders fume over FG’s silence   STRIKE Students are already counting their losses as the indefinite nationwide strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) entered its second month, amid growing anxiety that there is no respite in sight  Parents: Our children, wards are losing  No going back until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica