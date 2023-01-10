Don seeks collaboration of indigenous pharmaceutical coys, pharmacy schools

A don and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Lagos, Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo, has advocated interdisciplinary collaboration between indigenous pharmaceutical companies with Pharmacy Schools in the country in order to take herbal products from the laboratories to the market in a standardised form.

This is as she noted that such interdisciplinary collaboration had become imperative so as to look at the formulations of herbal products more closely, as a matter of urgency, to achieve this noble task. This was part of the thrusts of the eighth inaugural lecture of the university for the 2021/2022 academic session, with the theme: Drug Discovery: “Drudgery of a Combatant Pharmaceutical Chemist.”

In her treaties, Ukpo, whose PhD research centered on Studies on Some Biopharmaceutical and Metabolic Actions of Ciprofloxacin,” which set her on a path in the field of Chemistry that informed her evolution into a Scientific Combatant, however, stated that while some herbal drugs may not be toxic, they may not be bioavailable for therapeutic action.

According to her, research findings show that most peo- ple have resorted to the use of herbal preparations in the treatment of their ailments, which at times, have resulted in toxicity and treatment failure that has become a great concern to medical doctors.

The don recalled how in 35 years as a Pharmaceutical Chemist, she has worked on the interaction of some of these herbal preparations and orthodox drugs, saying some of the interesting findings she made on these plants, particularly their interaction with ciprofloxacin, glibenclamide and rifampicin, were mainly due to their binding with metals present in the herbal products.

“My curiosity as a young girl, listening to the feedback of my grandmother on the use of drugs, lured me into the field of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. After 35 years in the teaching and research into drug metabolism and interactions with other drugs and herbal products, that curiosity has been sufficiently satisfied and quenched,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola chaired the lecture, which was attended by other principal officers of the university, deans of faculties and other members of the university community, as well as friends and family members of the inaugural lecturer

