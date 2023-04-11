Don seeks holistic implementation of varsity autonomy

A former don at the Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, has restated that the issue of full university autonomy should be viewed holistically, and not treated in isolation for its impact to be felt, and justifiably for equity sake.

This is as he insisted that such holistic approach had become imperative in order not to make university autonomy in such a way that university education would be invariably inaccessible to the children of the under-privileged or very low income earners in the country.

He disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, where he spoke of the possibility of having full autonomy in the nation’s public universities, and how it would assist in running the universities efficiently. Dasylva, a Professor of African Literature, Oral Poetics and Performance, and former Dean, Faculty of Art, described university autonomy as the practice in most great places all over the world, but added a Caveat that in the context of Nigeria as much as autonomy is desirable, if not properly discerned, the students who are the more vulnerable, will be at the receiving end.

The don, however, cited the example of the United States, where according to him, school fees are not the same even in the same university, saying that despite this the system fortunately provides full information on the income of its citizens including parents.

He recalled: “Each student pays according to the income capacity of his or her parents. Some students have zero fee payments because the parents have incomes below what anyone or the system could deduct from.”

Besides, he reiterated that apart from this, another way to alleviate the burden of indigent students is through the introduction of a well-structured and well-funded Students Loan Scheme, as it is the practice in some other countries.

But, in the case of Nigeria with rather hydra-headed challenges that require an informed determination, sincerity and political will on the part of the government, and the requisite consciousness for a holistic national psychic retrieval, moral rebirth, coupled with the willingness to make the whole system work, Dasylva said he could foresee crisis in the implementation of full university autonomy in the Nigerian University System.

He, however, traced the challenges to lack of correct or accurate data or information on Nigerians, which in this context includes full details on the income capacity of citizens/parents, as well as the national psyche and mindset, which are curiously warped.

“As such, many Nigerians are dishonest, and should they be given the opportunity to state their incomes, many of them will likely be dishonest about it,” he stated, saying for instance, the rich (with a few exception), who unfortunately hardly pay their tax despite their huge daily earnings/incomes; ministry officials and government parastatal officials who are already compromised and are willing to tamper with the records of people who are also willing to bribe their way through to have their tax figures cut drastically.”

Dasylva added: “Predictably, some rich and comfortable individuals would want to be categorised as low income earners, just to avoid paying school fees for their wards. “And, not until we are able to get it right and aim at building very strong institutions; not strong individuals, I don’t see how the country intends to run full university autonomy without making university education inaccessible to children and wards of the genuinely underprivileged.

“Again, I see the possibility of the idea of a full autonomy to our public universities meaning different things to the different stakeholders; to the government, and it probably means a great relief from the age-long burden of funding responsibility to the universities; to the university management and the heads of institutions, freedom to produce more despotic Vice-Chancellors, and reckless extortion of students without inhibition, and from top-to-bottom syndrome of unchecked brazen corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...