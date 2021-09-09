News

Don seeks more funding for health sector

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A professor of paediatrics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Tinuade Adetutu Ogunlesi, has called for increased funding of the health sector. Ogunlesi, who made the call yesterday while delivering the 97th OOU Inaugural Lecture of the institution, disclosed that about 275,000 babies die within the first 28 days of life annually in Nigeria. The neonatal medicine physician at the Olabisi Onabanjo Uni-versity Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, asked state governments to invest in the establishment of neonatal intensive care units to improve access to advanced facilities instead of expending funds on bullet-proof vehicles for politicians and political office holders. The don said, “Establishing and maintaining a neonatal intensive care unit is capital intensive, but a modest estimate of two hundred million naira will satisfactorily equip a 35-cot facility. Ironically, a bullet-proof vehicle for just one political office holder will also cost about N200 million.

Our Reporters

