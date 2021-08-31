Don seeks more government investments for education

A call has gone to the Federal Government to improve investment in education at all levels as this will determine how far the quality of the nation’s education could compete favourably with other climes.

The call was made by a don and educationist, Prof. Frank Ochor, during the 33rd graduation and passing out parade and prize-giving ceremony of the Police Children School (1) of Enugu Police School, Enugu State.

The don, who stated that children are future leaders of the country, thus reiterated the need for the government and parents/guardians to pay adequate attention to their education and upbringing.

He said that no amount of investment in the training of the young people was a waste as such efforts would only have a multiplier effect on the overall development of the nation.

Ochor in his keynote address said: “In fact, most of the developed countries of the world invest a lot in the education of their children, and hence the advancement recorded in the socio-economic, scientific and technological development of those countries.”

The highpoints of the event were the presentation of awards to outstanding teachers and pupils by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, DCP Banjo Ogunrinde, cultural dance presentation and debate by pupils.

Earlier, in her remarks, the Head Teacher of the school, Lady Gloria Esom Udeogu, advised the graduating pupils (Class of Rubies) to always strive for excellence as they progress in their education.

Udeogu, who stressed that the desire for excellence is the major determinant for success, challenged the graduating pupils to do well in order to always reflect on the motto of the school which is “Knowledge through discipline” as they progress in their education.

“You must be firm, focused and developtherightmentalattitudeand strife for excellence in your entire life endeavours. You are expected to be good ambassadors of this great school and shun acts inimical to the progress of the society,” she said

Like this: Like Loading...