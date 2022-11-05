Don tasks govts on safety of journalists

A university lecturer with the Moddibo Adama University (MAU), Professor Bashir Abdullahi, has called on the government at all levels to collectively work towards ensuring the safety of journalists in the society. Abdullahi made the call while delivering a lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, during a one day seminar organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) on the sideline of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. He said that if impunity against journalists continues, the society would be destabilised. He, however, counselled journalists to be careful with politicians and other unscrupulous elements during this electioneering period. He attributed the continuation of the impunity against Journalists to among others proliferation of unreported cases, lack of advocacy for them, poor training on safety issues, lack of solidarity by fellow journalists and fear of stigmatisation, low esteem as well as short media attention span.
Related Articles
Lekki Toll Plaza: Lagos govt, LCC engage stakeholders
Lagos State Government has urged the people of the State, especially the residents of Lekki and Ikoyi, to show understanding ahead of the proposed reopening of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza by the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC). The appeal was made by Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate seat: APC asks court to compel police probe of forgery against Gbadamosi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the police to investigate forgery and perjury claims against the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the December 5 Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi. The motion dated November 24, 2020, filed by its lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), has the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
S’Court strikes out suits challenging virtual court proceedings
The Supreme Court yesterday struck out two suits by Lagos and Ekiti states challenging the validity and constitutionality of the Virtual Court Sittings procedure. A seven-man panel, presided over by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, struck out the suits after they were withdrawn by the plaintiffs. The first suit marked: SC/CV/260/2020 filed by the Attorney General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)