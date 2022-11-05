Don tasks govts on safety of journalists

A university lecturer with the Moddibo Adama University (MAU), Professor Bashir Abdullahi, has called on the government at all levels to collectively work towards ensuring the safety of journalists in the society. Abdullahi made the call while delivering a lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, during a one day seminar organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) on the sideline of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. He said that if impunity against journalists continues, the society would be destabilised. He, however, counselled journalists to be careful with politicians and other unscrupulous elements during this electioneering period. He attributed the continuation of the impunity against Journalists to among others proliferation of unreported cases, lack of advocacy for them, poor training on safety issues, lack of solidarity by fellow journalists and fear of stigmatisation, low esteem as well as short media attention span.

