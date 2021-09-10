Education

Don tasks stakeholders on need to revive Nigerian varsities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A university scholar has urged gvernments at all levels and other relevant stakeholders on the need for concrete efforts at ensuring the upliftment of the tertiary system of education in Nigeria in a way that the ivory towers will bounce back   to high level of standard.

The call was made Friday by a Professor of Educational Management, Babatope Kolade Oyewole at the Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti during the 59th Inaugural Lecture of the institution.

Delivering the lecture titled:  “Supervising the supervisors: A Rebirth of University Academic Excellernce”, the EKSU professor declared that in view of the world ranking of Nigerian universities, all appropriate authorities must strive hard to revive the lost glory of the  ivory towers.

Oyewole, who applauded the National Universities Commission (NUC) on its efforts in maintaining  academic excellence through external supervisory roles, however, suggested promotion of internal supervisory roles.

“What we need to do is promoting internal supervisory roles of the Supervisors  to complement the efforts of the NUC

“There was a time in the past that universities in Nigeria shouldered with the best in the world. A lot has to be done to revive the lost glory  of our ivory towers, this is evident in the world ranking of Nigerian universities.”

EKSU Vice Chancellor, Prof.Eddy Olanipekun said the school’s authorities would leave no stone unturned at ensuring that the institution ranks among the best.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

‘Ondo to hand over college to Catholic Church’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

At last, Ondo State Government has indicated its intention to hand over one of the foremost secondary schools in the state, Aquinas College, Akure to its mission owner, the Catholic Church in fulfillment of the policy to return some schools to missionaries, who were their original owners.   The National President of Aquinas College, Akure […]
Education

Report: UNILAG announces acting VC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice Chancellor of the University. This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, was sacked by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was […]
Education

Father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Oloidi, dies at 76

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme The father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Ola Oloidi, is dead. The renowned and distinguished Professor of Art History and Art Criticism, who recently retired from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, passed on Monday evening after a brief illness, aged 76. He was a major factor, academically, infrastructurally, socially and morally, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica