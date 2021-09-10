Don tasks stakeholders on need to revive Nigerian varsities

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A university scholar has urged gvernments at all levels and other relevant stakeholders on the need for concrete efforts at ensuring the upliftment of the tertiary system of education in Nigeria in a way that the ivory towers will bounce back to high level of standard.

The call was made Friday by a Professor of Educational Management, Babatope Kolade Oyewole at the Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti during the 59th Inaugural Lecture of the institution.

Delivering the lecture titled: “Supervising the supervisors: A Rebirth of University Academic Excellernce”, the EKSU professor declared that in view of the world ranking of Nigerian universities, all appropriate authorities must strive hard to revive the lost glory of the ivory towers.

Oyewole, who applauded the National Universities Commission (NUC) on its efforts in maintaining academic excellence through external supervisory roles, however, suggested promotion of internal supervisory roles.

“What we need to do is promoting internal supervisory roles of the Supervisors to complement the efforts of the NUC

“There was a time in the past that universities in Nigeria shouldered with the best in the world. A lot has to be done to revive the lost glory of our ivory towers, this is evident in the world ranking of Nigerian universities.”

EKSU Vice Chancellor, Prof.Eddy Olanipekun said the school’s authorities would leave no stone unturned at ensuring that the institution ranks among the best.

