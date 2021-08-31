Don threatens legal action over defamatory publication

An Associate Professor at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Dr. Michael Anumaka has petitioned the Editorin- Chief of a national daily (not New Telegraph) over a news publication, which he considers as ‘defamatory, fictitious and malicious.’

This is also as the don, a former departmental head at the Imo State University (IMSU), threatened court action if the offending report was not retracted and the damage remedied.

Anumaka, who wrote through his lawyer, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) clarified that the said report was riddled with blatant falsehood, fabrications and half-truths, ultimately misleading and bereft of any substance or foundation.

The letter inferred that dates cited in the report are false; the claims and suggestions in the publication are evidently mendacious while the comments credited to Anumaka by the writer of the report, are largely fictitious.

The eight-page letter noted that a letter referenced IMSU/REG/56 and dated 13th July, 2012 had been dispatched by the Imo state University to FUTO seeking to verify Anumaka’s Advanced Diploma and PGD certificates, but FUTO’s reply referenced FUT/REG/ CR/GEN.118/VOL.25 and dated September 25, 2012, had affirmed the authenticity of Anumaka’s credentials.

