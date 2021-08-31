News

Don threatens legal action over defamatory publication

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comments Off on Don threatens legal action over defamatory publication

An Associate Professor at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Dr. Michael Anumaka has petitioned the Editorin- Chief of a national daily (not New Telegraph) over a news publication, which he considers as ‘defamatory, fictitious and malicious.’

 

This is also as the don, a former departmental head at the Imo State University (IMSU), threatened court  action if the offending report was not retracted and the damage remedied.

 

Anumaka, who wrote through his lawyer, Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) clarified that the said report was riddled with blatant falsehood, fabrications and half-truths, ultimately misleading and bereft of any substance or foundation.

 

The letter inferred that dates cited in the report are false; the claims and suggestions in the publication are evidently mendacious while the comments credited to Anumaka by the writer of the report, are largely fictitious.

 

The eight-page letter noted that a letter referenced IMSU/REG/56 and dated 13th July, 2012 had been dispatched by the Imo state University to FUTO seeking to verify Anumaka’s Advanced Diploma and PGD certificates, but FUTO’s reply referenced FUT/REG/ CR/GEN.118/VOL.25 and dated September 25, 2012, had affirmed the authenticity of Anumaka’s credentials.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stop issuing reckless remand orders, CJN warns lower courts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has urged Judges of lower courts to desist from issuing reckless remand orders, especially when the court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to entertain such matters. Justice Tanko gave the warning at the virtual opening ceremony of the 2020 Biennial All Nigerian Judges Conference of the […]
News

Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs. T   he President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late […]
News

Catholic Bishops demand end to killings

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Worried over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the federal and state governments of affected states to put an end to the killings immediately. This came as the CBCN urged all Catholics to undertake specific prayers for 40 days starting from August 22 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica