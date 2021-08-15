News

Don to estate practitioners: Maintain standard, professional ethics

A well acclaimed scholar in the field of real estate management, investment approval, valuation and property taxation, current HOD of the Department of estate management university of Lagos, Professor Gabriel Kayode Babawale has called on professionals in the real estate to maintain standard and protect the ethic of the profession in the discharge of their duties inspite of the challenges facing the country.

 

He gave the advise recently, at the launch of three of his latest books namely, a handbook on real estate investment appraisal, real estate valuation & investment appraisal and the handbook on property taxation.

 

He implored professional in  the field to do their best in the discharge of their duties pointing out that the field is broad.

 

He noted, that the books will benefit them because it is a compilation of carefully crafted, research oriented provoking questions that cut across the legal, economic and mathematics of real estate investment pricing and historical performance analysis.

 

The books according to him are recommended for under graduates, post graduates of various disciplines in Nigeria, the business men, the public and potential estate professionals. He added that the aim also is to widening understanding and scopes of application that is from the elementary to the very advance level.

