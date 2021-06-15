News Top Stories

Don to FG: Use drones to fight banditry, kidnapping

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

A professor of Educational and Administrative Management, David Olufemi Bamgbose, yesterday called on the Federal Government to deploy modern technology such as drones to fight banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

 

Bamgbose, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the  election in Ogun State, said if the war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping must be won, the Federal Government must invest in drones and other security gadgets.

 

The don, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, lamented the recent attack on Igangan community in Oyo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

 

He berated the uncoordinated reaction of South-West governors to attacks by killer herdsmen in different parts of the region and called on the governors to rise to the challenge in their states before it escalated to the level of the insecurity in the North- East part of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Inauguration day: Shun inflammatory utterances, Kalu warns political class

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in national development. Acknowledging the infrastructural development of the country under the current administration, Kalu charged leaders at all levels in the private and public sectors, […]
News

COVID 19: Adamawa orders closure of schools

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools as the Federal Government announced a second wave of Coronavirus in the country. A statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of education and human capital development, Aisha Abubakar, said the closure is to take immediate effect. Although no reason was […]
News

NAFDAC: Alcohol contributes to 3m deaths yearly

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…cuts production in pet bottles, sachets by 50%   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the negative impact of alcohol on health, saying its consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally.  Also, NAFDAC said blamed the abuse of alcohol for disablities and poor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica