Don to FG: Use drones to fight banditry, kidnapping

A professor of Educational and Administrative Management, David Olufemi Bamgbose, yesterday called on the Federal Government to deploy modern technology such as drones to fight banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

Bamgbose, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election in Ogun State, said if the war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping must be won, the Federal Government must invest in drones and other security gadgets.

The don, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, lamented the recent attack on Igangan community in Oyo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He berated the uncoordinated reaction of South-West governors to attacks by killer herdsmen in different parts of the region and called on the governors to rise to the challenge in their states before it escalated to the level of the insecurity in the North- East part of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...