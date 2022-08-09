Education

Don to Students: Be an inspiration, model to your peers

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Nigerians, especially students’ have been called to be worthy models from their formative age and to impact positively on their peers in order to make the society worthy of living in all ramifications.

 

They are also charged to be positive and constructive, as well as serve as mechanisms of understanding to amicably formulate the much expected goal and desire for such accelerated success of the nation at all times, where no one is oppressed.

 

The advice was given by the Chairman of the valedictory/ graduation/prize-giving ceremony of the Olive House Academy, Orimerunmu in Ogun State, Dr. Olufisayo Temitayo Aribaba, as part of activities marking the end of 2022 school year.

 

Aribaba, a Consultant Ophthalmologist/ Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, Lagos, passionately pleaded with parents and guardians to positively, constructively enhance their children and wards’ dreams and aspiration.

 

While stressing that this is imperative in order to nurture them for a successful and brighter tomorrow not for them alone, but also the society and the nation at large, which all and sundry would always be very proud of.

To this end, he, however, appealed those in authority, school management and particularly the government at all levels to partner with parents and guardians towards bringing out the best out of the students, who they would always be proud of for accelerating the development and progress of the country, rather than breeding thugs, miscreants and other societal liabilities that will undermine the growth of the society.

The guests, including parents, management staff, teachers and other well-wishers, were thrilled by the Choral Musical Entertainment with Saxophone display and rendition of songs/lyrics by trio of Shittu Tofunmi and Adeyemi Oluwatosin (SS1 students), as well as Adeniyi Emmanuel, an SS2 students.

 

Other high points of the event were presentation of prizes and gifts including cash to students, who distinguished themselves in academic and other extracurricular activities, as well as some members of teaching staff in recognition of their enormous and valuable contributions to the steady academic and moral growth and development of the school and the host community.

 

Speaking further Aribaba, who said Nigerian children deserve and desire a vibrant economy and secured environment, therefore, sought parents’ support and partnership with the school authority in genuinely and transparently monitoring the students’ academic activities and moral upbringing towards ensuring discipline and excellence in the area of paying unscheduled visit to the school to monitor their children’s performance.

 

Aribaba also called on the government and policy makers to provide an environment that would usher in an enhanced and unfettered access to qualitative and all-encompassing education that will equip the children for a better, greater and successful tomorrow.

 

While congratulating the graduating students, the don counseled the students against bad influence, peer group influence that their end is not only destructive, but could also be miserable.

 

He, however, assured the students, parents and guardians that “since there is no gain without pain,” saying there are wonderful opportunities ahead of the students if only they painstakingly adhere to their parents or guardians positive advice and guidance

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

