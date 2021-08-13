Don to youths: Acquire skills in line with global economy

The Acting Director of Claude Ake School of Government, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Dr Sofiri Peterside, has urged youths in Rivers state to acquire skills in line with the global economy. Peterside made the call during the youth summit to mark 2021 International Youth Day with the theme: “Rivers State Youth Leadership Summit and Award,” in Port Harcourt. Peterside, in his paper presentation titled: “Today’s Youth for Tomorrow’s World,” enjoined youths to add to their education skills that would aid them in their life endeavours.

He said that in a world of rapid change, youths needed the right skill to evaluate and apply knowledge in ways that will help them meet future challenges. Peterside noted that government needs to play a key role in giving youth sustainable environment to strive, while youths need to upgrade their skills to move the economy forward. Earlier in his speech, Dr. Ohia Prince-Obi, the Rivers State Commissioner for Youth Development, said the summit was to spur youths who have made indelible mark and challenge others to key in making the state proud. Similarly, Mr Ibifiri Bobmanuel, the President, Rivers State Entrepreneur and Investors Forum, who spoke on “Entrepreneurship Skill Investment: Panacea for Youth Development in Rivers State,” stated that the future is moving out from white collar job to acquisition of skills for entrepreneurial development.

In his own remarks, Mr. Chijioke Ihunwo, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria, in Rivers, challenged youths in the state to take their minds off white collar jobs and concentrate on building their capacity by acquiring different skills that would develop them.

