Don urges court to give verdict on ASUU/FG case

A retired teacher at the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof Folorunsho Olorunfemi, has urged the Court to give judgement on the case between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government over contentious issues that led to over eight months strike in the nation’s public universities. This was as he lamented that if the courts could expeditiously handle political cases; there was no reason the ASUU/FG matter should drag for that long at the court.

Besides, Olorunfemi advocated adequate investments in education, especially tertiary education, warning that Nigeria’s development was being undermined and stagnated by lack of proper attention to educational growth. The retired don, who made the call while delivering his valedictory lecture, titled: “Revisiting the Why and How of What is Where,” at the University of Ilorin, however, insisted that merit should be the major criterion for admission of students as well as promotion of lecturers and other employees in the nations’ tertiary institutions. While also stating that there should be concerted efforts to rebuild and develop tertiary education in the country, he further said: “We have toiled with the quality of education; we have not even seen the repercussions.

Our great-grand-children will see the negative effects. The political class has destroyed education; because the commitment is no longer there.” He stated: “The government is forcing lecturers to go to classes and they have not paid them. Whereas, in the case brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) only took the court a few days to make a decision or give a verdict on the matter. But how long has the case between ASUU and the Federal Government dragged on? “They have forgotten about it. And, they think they are helping their country.

No. It is destruction. We are just pretending that everything is alright, while it is not okay. It is the peace of the graveyard.” Prior to his retirement, Prof Olorunfemi had earlier advocated that Geography should be reintroduced as one of the six core subjects at the senior secondary school level, because of its utility. The retired don, who also called for the abolition of the 25 per cent quota for educationally less-developed states, however, said: “The right of all and sundry in an organisation must be assured, guaranteed and protected. If otherwise, and the concerned takes a step to fight for that right, such should be appreciated and commended rather than condemned. As much as practicable, unnecessary politicking and bias must be avoided in purely academic matters. “Promotion should not be based on sentiments, and appropriate criteria should be advertised far ahead of time, such that staff members can do a self-assessment. The university should likewise return to competitive recruitment and appointment of staff. “In as much as there is nothing wrong with offers of temporary appointments, to simply regularise without proper advertisements and competitive reassessment of candidates is neither in the interest of the university nor favourable to the achievement of the institutional goals.

“For instance, at the inception of this university, I remember the case of an expatriate with a PhD whose temporary appointment was not renewed because of non-performance at a competitive interview. “Admission of students should be based on merit as any admission request to the Vice Chancellor, even from the Minister of Education for that matter, to any university, if entertained, is illegal, if we must strictly adhere to the quota/distribution policy. There even should be no provision for discretion, and that subsists until the rule is changed.” He further suggested that Geography be retained in both the Faculties of Science and Social Sciences to provide additional entry opportunities for potential students, while it should immediately be introduced to the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State because of its importance and relevance to the training of police and other security operatives. He added: “The 25 per cent quota for educationally less-developed states should be jettisoned because there is no state without a state-owned university across the federation” “Also, Catchment Area for

