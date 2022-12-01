News

Donald Duke blames Ayade for not developing C’River

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has blamed the administration of Governor Ben Ayade for stalling the development of the state, because according to him, he has not followed the plan that was drawn up for the development of the state.

Donald regretted that years back, Cross River State had a plan on ground running. He said if not for Ayade’s administration, the state would have been somewhere today, praying that somebody should reclaim the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Duke spoke in Calabar yesterday during the launch of the campaign council for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (POP), Senator Sandy Onor. He said: “The psyche of our state has been destroyed, its worst that it was in 1999. We have to regain such paradise. This is not a time to learn on the job. If we continue like this for another four years, we are gone. There was once a state, and we have to reclaim that state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG pledges support for new container terminal

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has promised to support a new container terminal established by SIFAX Group to address the challenge of traffic congestion around the Lagos ports. New Telegraph gathered that the container terminal located at Ijora, Lagos, would allow it to receive consignments from both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports through barges, without the […]
News

NMDPRA shuts down 7 tank farms in Lagos for selling above N165/litre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) has suspended operations of seven tank farms within Satellite Town in Lagos. The facilities were recently shutdown but the regulatory agency allowed the trucks on ground at the facilities load products before sealing up the tank farms completely.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the closure of […]
News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court sentences Maina’s son, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced the son of former Chairmanof thedefunctPensionReformTaskforceTeam, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment. The Federal Government had put Faisal on trial on a three-count money laundering charge. Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, found Faisal guilty on three counts preferred against him. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica