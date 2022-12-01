Donald Duke blames Ayade for not developing C’River

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has blamed the administration of Governor Ben Ayade for stalling the development of the state, because according to him, he has not followed the plan that was drawn up for the development of the state.

Donald regretted that years back, Cross River State had a plan on ground running. He said if not for Ayade’s administration, the state would have been somewhere today, praying that somebody should reclaim the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Duke spoke in Calabar yesterday during the launch of the campaign council for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (POP), Senator Sandy Onor. He said: “The psyche of our state has been destroyed, its worst that it was in 1999. We have to regain such paradise. This is not a time to learn on the job. If we continue like this for another four years, we are gone. There was once a state, and we have to reclaim that state.

