Donald Duke: Nigerian elites have failed youths

Metro (pix:Donald Duke)

Following the massive destruction that took place in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Saturday, former governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke has apologized to youths both within the state and the country; appealing to them to forgive their leaders because of what he said was failure of leadership in the country.

In a rare press briefing in Calabar on Sunday, Duke reviewed the situation in the state as a former governor, and appealed to the youths to dialogue with government instead taking laws into their hands.

While acknowledging that the youths were hungry as a result of failed leadership and so deserve to be angry, he said he had to come into the state to help nip the situation in the bud, by attending, in his way, to the needs of some youths.

“We must acknowledge that we have failed the youths and what they are doing now is to pass a message that the rich cannot sleep if the poor cannot eat. What the youths are saying now is that those who had the opportunity to lead this country in whatever capacity have failed them and they are reacting to show their anger.

“However, the youths should cease fire and support government’s effort because their message has been passed and no government will like to ignore that message,” Duke said.

On the curfew which was announced on Friday by the governor, Duke said the curfew was only announced “but not imposed.”

According to him, he would discuss with the governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to know what his contribution would be to the situation, appealing that government should not be blamed for not taking action since Friday.

It would be recalled that on Friday, the governor had announced a 24-hour curfew in the state but that curfew was not enforced, leading to the destruction of so many government properties and individual homes, including that of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and that of Senator Gershom Bassey, among other places that were either burnt or looted on Saturday.

