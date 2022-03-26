Arts & Entertainments

Donald Glover hires ‘amazingly talented’ Malia Obama to write for his new show

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Glover has hired former First Daughter to write for his forthcoming Amazon series.GC Images; FilmMagic

From the White House to the writers’ room.

Donald Glover has confirmed that he’s hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming Amazon series, tentatively titled “Hive.”

Glover, 38, confirmed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair on Friday, insisting that the former first daughter, 23, wasn’t a beneficiary of nepotism.

“She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover cooed of Malia. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

While most struggling screenwriters toil away for years trying to catch a break in Hollywood, it’s been a seemingly swift ride for Malia, who only graduated from Harvard last year.

The wunderkind previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series “Girls” in 2015 and at the Weinstein Company in 2017, before boss Harvey Weinstein was brought down on rape and other charges.

While most struggling screenwriters toil away for years trying to catch a break in Hollywood, it’s been a seemingly swift ride for Malia, who only graduated from Harvard last year. She is pictured in Los Angeles this year.GC Images

Glover’s brother, Stephen, 31, is also working on the upcoming Amazon series.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Stephen similarly fawned over Malia’s abilities while speaking to Vanity Fair.

“Her writing style is great,” he further gushed. “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything.”

Details about the series haven’t been disclosed. However, Insider reported last month that the show may revolve around a “‘Beyoncé-like figure.”

Malia’s new gig isn’t the Obama family’s first foray into the TV business.

Back in 2018, Barack and Michelle Obama inked a deal with Netflix believed to be worth a whopping $50 million.

Malia relocated to Los Angeles late last year to break into the entertainment business.

Her younger sister, Sasha, is also said to be living in La La Land, reportedly transferring to USC after two years spent studying at the University of Michigan.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

