Donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries, UNICEF ambassadors tells G7

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassadors, have called on G7 leaders to donate doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. This emerged as UNICEF warned an urgent fair and equitable access supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the world will continue to be at risk of deadly virus mutations, like the devastating second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across India and other South Asian countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The extraordinary call by 28 high profile supporters was contained in an open letter released on Wednesday ahead of the three-day G7 Leaders’ Summit holding in Cornwall, UK from Friday June 11 to 13.
Related Articles
Worsening health conditions of El’zakzaky, wife worrisome –Shiites
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) (aka Shiites), have expressed worries over the continued detention of El’zakzaky and wife in prison custody, saying government has refused to acknowledge the deteriorating health of the religious leaders. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the worries of the members were exacerbated after the only surviving son of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Simon Walder: Making the most of an untapped opportunity is the secret to success
With an unquenching thirst to make big waves in real estate, Simon Walder is a young entrepreneur. He founded Uptown Capital LLC that focuses on value-added retail and mixed-use real estate. The company is actively adding to its portfolio and adding investors who are looking for passive income through real estate. Opportunities are hidden in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG lists states, LGs with highest COVID-19 cases
The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 22 local government areas within 13 states that are high-burdened with COVID-19. National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force, Mukhtar Muhammad, spoke on Monday in Abuja at a briefing. He said affected state capitals contributed over 95 percent of new cases recorded in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)