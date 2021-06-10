News

Donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries, UNICEF ambassadors tells G7

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassadors, have called on G7 leaders to donate doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. This emerged as UNICEF warned an urgent fair and equitable access supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the world will continue to be at risk of deadly virus mutations, like the devastating second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across India and other South Asian countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The extraordinary call by 28 high profile supporters was contained in an open letter released on Wednesday ahead of the three-day G7 Leaders’ Summit holding in Cornwall, UK from Friday June 11 to 13.

