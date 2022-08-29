Metro & Crime

Donors for Africa, META announces 2022 GE’DA Digital Leadership Fellows

Donors for Africa Foundation, in partnership with META has released list of 2022 GE’DA Digital leadership development programme fellows.

The 80 selected fellows from five Anglophone African countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone & The Gambia) represents Africa’s leading changemakers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to transforming their communities and shaping Africa’s future.

GE’DA’ fellows were chosen through a rigorous competitive process and criteria, based on their commitment towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, outstanding leadership promise, and community service.

Speaking on the need for their partnership, Adaora Ikenze, Executive Director META said: “We know the value of digital skills and Meta is committed to helping non-profits and social enterprises across Nigeria acquire these skills by providing them with information that will increase their overall digital awareness.”

Also speaking about the programme, Chidi Koldsweat, Donors for Africa CEO noted that GE`DA, a Benin word for “Together Build” is a three-month intensive professional leadership development programme for third sector leaders working to improve their communities; through this program, they will receive intensive sessions and digital skills from an expert faculty with competencies on the Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is a call to stakeholders from the government, private sector, small businesses, philanthropy organisations, and international agencies to achieve the SDGs by investing in changemakers. The fellowship programme is designed for those who desire to understand how to play in the development sector and want to deep dive into building a sustainable social impact organization,” she said.

Donors for Africa Foundation in partnership with META partnered to launch GEDA Digital, a six-month African Social Innovators Bootcamp Programme for Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs). These training courses are aimed at supporting the non-profit and social impact sector across Anglophone West Africa.

 

