Don’t abandon younger practitioners, Olubadan charges veteran journalists

Worried by apparent low quality performance of the young practitioners in the field of electronic and print journalism, the veterans in the profession were yesterday charged to look back and breathe experience to the younger generation.

Making this charge was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, while responding to the congratulatory message read to him at his Alarere residence by the Chairman, League of Veteran Journalists (LVJ), Oyo State Chapter, Mr. Banji Ogundele. Ogundele had led some of his other executive members including Messer Bisi Bakare and Isaiah Ojeyemi, the Publicity and Financial Secretaries respectively to the Olubadan on the congratulatory visit. Oba Balogun enjoined the veteran journalists not to abandon the younger generation of practitioners to do as they like so as not to rubbish the good legacies they left behind during their active years in the practice.

The monarch thanked the group for the visit, as well as their words of admonition with a promise not to let the Ibadan people down just as he enjoined them not to desert him, assuring them that he would operate an open-door policy. Earlier, Mr. Ogundele had read in the letter that the LVJ “is confident that given your successful climbing of 23 chieftaincy steps, your experience as a lecturer and as a Senator of the Federal Republic, you are eminently qualified to carry on the heritage and tradition of this great city”. The veteran journalists also noted that Oba Balogun “is ascending a throne of tradition and power in a city noted for its peaceful co-existence with both natives and strangers. Maintaining these lofty ideals is now entrusted into your care”.

 

