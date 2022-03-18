Olubadan designate
Don’t abandon younger practitioners, Olubadan charges veteran journalists

Worried by apparent low quality performance of young practitioners in the field of electronic and print journalism, the veterans in the profession were on Friday charged to look back and breathe experience into them.

Making this charge was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, while responding to the congratulatory message read to him at his Alarere residence by the Chairman, League of Veteran Journalists (LVJ), Oyo State Chapter, Mr. Banji Ogundele.

Ogundele had led some of his other executive members, including Messers Bisi Bakare and Isaiah Ojeyemi, the Publicity and Financial Secretaries respectively, to the Olubadan on the congratulatory visit.

Oba Balogun enjoined the veteran journalists not to abandon the younger generation of practitioners to do as they like so as not to rubbish the good legacies they left behind during their active years in the practice.

The monarch thanked the group for the visit, as well as, their words of admonition with a promise not to let the Ibadan people down just as he enjoined them not to desert him, assuring them that he would operate an open-door policy.

Earlier, Mr. Ogundele had read in the letter that the LVJ “is confident that given your successful climbing of 23 chieftaincy steps, your experience as a lecturer and as a Senator of the Federal Republic, you are eminently qualified to carry on the heritage and tradition of this great city”.

Wishing the monarch divine guidance, the wisdom of Solomon, good health of mind and body, peace and prosperity in a long reign, the LVJ expressed gratitude to God for him for the grace to mount the saddle as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

 

