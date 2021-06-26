Don’t abandon your country, medical expert urges Radiologists

A Consultant Radiologist/ Sinologist with St. Bridget’s x-ray (Radiodiagnotic) Centre, Benin, Dr. Sam Enukegwu, yesterday, urged Radiologists not to leave the country but stay behind and contribute meaningfully to the development of the health sector. He made the call while launching books titled “St. Bridget’s x-ray Radiological Cases Atlas with Clinical Direction and Aids to Medical Sinology Techniques, the St. Bridget’s x-ray Centre Experience, co-authored by other Radiologists in Benin City.

Dr. Enukegwu said Radiological experts are leaving the country due to poor pay and other environmental factors and that such have hampered the Nigerian health sectors just as he said that the books launched would do Nigerians a whole lot of good. “Over the years, I have observed that we have a lot of cases that we need to document. The books that we read are written by white people, most times for white diseases. So, we needed to document Nigerian cases in a book format so that people can read and learn from it. And it becomes more important now because we have a dearth of radiologists in Nigeria,” he said.

