Don’t agonise, vote APC out in 2023, says Fayemi

Amid widespread agitation over insecurity in the country, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said Nigerian youths should discontinue agonising but organise themselves to effect change of government through a democratic process in 2023.

 

Fayemi, who warned against despondency and desperation to obtain visas and migrate abroad, urged Nigerian youth, who constitute 70 per cent of the voting population to take advantage of their numerical strength and voting power to determine who leads at different levels of government in the country. Speaking on the May Day special programme,

 

The Platform, organised by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, “Is Devolution of Power the Solution to Nigeria’s problem?”, he said: “If you don’t like what the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is doing, don’t agonise, but organise to vote the party out through a democratic process in 2023. “Don’t succumb to despondency; don’t give up; don’t just think of getting a visa and go to Canada. There is a glass ceiling there,” adding that the need for reforms was the philosophy behind the EndSARS protest held throughout the country last year before its hijack by some elements in the country. He said: “At the risk of sounding immodest, that’s what got some of us into politics. We believe that another Nigeria is possible; a better Nigeria is possible and we should not stand by the sidelines in pushing for that Nigeria of our dreams. We are not there yet but that does not mean we will give up.” The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) also spoke on the security situation in the country, stressing that everyone was living in fear over the security situation. He added that though progress had been made in the country’s counter-insurgency moves, the government at the centre can do much better to secure lives and properties. “You could argue that we’ve put in a lot of effort in those areas but have they earned the kudos of the citizens as they should?

 

No, they haven’t because we still have insecurity in the land. “Many may disagree but I will argue that at least, on insurgency – it may be a distinction without a difference – we’ve witnessed a decline.

 

In relation to the problem of insurgency, which was the most prominent in 2015 when we were coming in. Remember UN House bombing, the churches that were being burnt, Abuja was a nogo area, the North-East but that problem witnessed a decline in the first four years of the Buhari administration.”

 

The governor, however, said the insurgency has resurfaced because of the proliferation of arms, as well as the problems of the nations along Nigeria’s borders, noting that the Buhari government and the APC were committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

 

“Indeed, I’m cautiously optimistic that even though the whole situation looks bleak, there will be light at the end of the dark tunnel. I am confident that sooner than later, the security situation of the country will witness a significant improvement and Nigeria will come out stronger from this moment of national distress. “This optimism is not misplaced.

 

Although, the constitution of our country did not give much powers to governors in terms of actual security control of the states, my role as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum has granted me some insights into the security system of the country and the many underground efforts to tackle the myriads of insecurity issues confronting us as a nation. This moment also calls for sober reflection and system overhaul, going forward.”

 

Fayemi, who had earlier delivered a keynote address at the 2021 Pre-Synod Summit of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos, examined the security situation of the country and called for the collaboration of the religious bodies as well as review of the security architecture of the country to wage a total war against insecurity.

 

Other speakers at the oneday summit titled: Towards a Safe and Secure Nigeria” were former Chief Judge and first female Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon Justice Roseline Ukeje; a retired judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun and Security expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu.

 

The NGF Chairman said: “In fact, the creation of Amotekun, Civilian JTF and lately, Ebube Agu can only be a precursor to this. We need a security system that is localised, knowledgeable about the culture and security situation of a particular community. But we need to amend the constitution to empower the various security initiatives to be able to respond to the current challenges.

 

“The mutating security situation in our country requires a concerted effort. This is no time for politics of blame and opportunistic opposition. We need to unite in the face of these evil merchants, who have no respect for children, old age, women, clergy or traditional authorities.

 

They are unsparing and are callous. “I invite our religious scholars to re-evaluate our theology education across religion boundaries in line with our national realities.

 

Extremism, which has brought about terrorism is a product of long coming unrealistic indoctrination of young people into the possibility of a theocratic utopia in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like ours.”

