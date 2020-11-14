Don’t allow any false prophet confuse you on marriage (Part 1)

Today, there are so many unmarried people, whose efforts to get married have been frustrated by what I call selfgenerated confusion. From time to time, I get calls from people who say “I went to so and so Pastor and he said this person I met is my suitor but I went to another Prophet and he said that is not the person. I went to so and so prayer house and the prophet said so and so. Now I am confused. I heard you have given so many people the correct counsel.

That is why I decided to call you.” To such people, I usually respond: “I have a feeling that when you are through with me now, you will proceed to yet another Prophet and gather more confusion for yourself.” God frowns at spiritual prostitution and a double-minded person cannot get any good thing from God. In many cases, what you experience in marriage is a product of your destiny decision.

Your decision is a product of your mindset. Your mindset is a product of associations (kinds of friends, associates and people you relate with, kinds of books you read, films your watch, etc). Your association is a product of your personal relationship with Christ. Look! Your life partner is the person you have chosen to become a part of, and live with wholeheartedly for the rest of your life. Your life partner is your own.

Because you did not create yourself however, you need the guidance of the Holy Spirit (the spirit of your creator) based on his word (the Holy Bible) so that your convictions can be guided by him. “But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will TEACH YOU ALL THINGS and will remind you of everything I have said unto you” (John 14:26). Those of us who give counsel guided by the Bible are part of instruments of the Holy Spirit.

At the end of the day, it is all your own decision. Although you need to be guided, deciding who you marry is your own responsibility. The challenge is that the Holy Spirit that should guide you and teach you all things cannot do any of these without your having a personal relationship with him. Developing a personal relationship with the Holy Spirit begins with accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour.

“For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men teaching us that denying ungodly and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in this present world” (Titus 2:11-12).

I will not end this write-up without giving you a guideline on how to differentiate between a real prophet of God and a false one. “Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly, they are ravenous wolves” (Matthew 7:15). Although we are in an era when many people, including so-called Christians run from one ‘prophet’ to another, looking for indirect speech from God so as to get their problems solved, I must tell you the truth that only your personal relationship with God, devoid of self deception, can guarantee your right choice of a life partner. Before I proceed, please note that this piece does not in any way intend to despise prophecy.

If there are false prophets, there are real prophets. Okay? Prophecy is important. However, it is foolishness for you to fold your brain in a handbag, throw it away, and frustrate your family, marriage and future simply because you met a false ‘prophet’.

It has become very expedient to discuss this topic because there is so much deception and exploitation all over the place and people are so gullible. Good marital relationships are breaking. Homes are scattering and destinies are being destroyed because of one false prophet or the other. Now, what are some indications of a false prophecy? How can you know whether a prophecy is true or false? The first question to answer here is: “What is the purpose of prophecy? The purpose of prophecy is to edify (1st Corinthians 14:4). Every prophecy on your marital relationship or family that does not edify it is false.

Edification has to do with salvation, encouragement and comfort. When a prophecy comes to you, check the motive (you may never know, except you have the spirit of God who knows all things). Most prophecies today are negative and end up scattering homes and families, breaking good relationships and so on. For instance, a prophecy that tells you never to give feeding money to your own biological mother again must be checked.

A prophecy that tells you to kill your legally married spouse cannot be from God. A prophecy that tells you to drop out of school or never to go to school is anti-God. Check the purpose of any prophecy you receive. Is the motive to push you against God’s purpose for your life or to push you into it? Secondly, does the prophecy glorify Christ or the prophet? A prophet is supposed to be a channel of God’s message-Not God himself.

When a prophecy gives you fear, check the fear. Is it the fear of God based on his word or fear of the prophet? For instance, a prophet says that you should have sex with him or her when the person is not legally married to you. He tells you that something terrible will happen to you if you don’t do it. If you do it, who gains and who loses? Prophecy from God ought to encourage you to run away from sin and please God.

It cannot encourage you to commit sin, which is the identity of Satan the devil. A prophecy that encourages a man to see the nakedness of another man’s wife and even fiddle with parts of her body is nothing but abomination and iniquity. Don’t allow any false Prophet confuse you on marriage.

