Don’t Allow Elections Degenerate To National Security Crisis, NLC Warns INEC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to allow the 2023 elections to degenerate into a national crisis as a result of alleged manipulation of results.

Questioning the delay in uploading results to the server, NLC has demanded activities of one Femi Odubuyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos State who was one of the officials in INEC’s ICT department, be thoroughly investigated.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who warned that the sovereign will of Nigerians must not be tampered with, urged President Muhammed Buhari to call INEC to order, even as he urged all workers and the citizens to be on the alert.

The statement reads partly, “We want INEC to ensure that any cooked result from any REC is not only rejected but the offenders are made to face the full weight of the Law.

“INEC must understand that not uploading the results to its Server expeditiously as expected creates an avoidable crisis of confidence and imperils the entire process. We continue to express our deep concerns over the apparent manipulation of results in Lagos and Rivers states and demand that the real results as captured by the BVAS be uploaded without fail.

“We feel embarrassed about the explanation of INEC that materials arrived late in some areas because of the distance between the localities and the storage centres. We know that Polling Units located very close to such centres were also heavily affected by INEC’s tardiness and apparent refusal to make them available as required.

“We demand that INEC investigates the activities of one of its officials in the ICT department who may have been responsible for technically jamming the airwaves making it difficult for BVAS results to be transmitted to the Servers. He was a former Commissioner in Lagos State and his name is Femi Odubuyi.

“A country like ours must deliberately build and cultivate these fine tenets so that all the tears and wears may be repaired encouraging national healing. What we therefore see may be a conscious attempt to undermine our nation and unleash further social crisis on a nation that is already tottering and on the verge of implosion.

“The NLC feels compelled to warn INEC and the Security agencies of the dangers of subverting the sovereign will. They are the umpire in this election and must be seen as above board and acting within the ambits of the Law and its Guidelines. The deliberate frustration of the BVAS remains unacceptable and any result outside of what is transmitted or contained in it is not acceptable to Nigerians.

“NLC calls on all Nigerian workers and citizens to be on alert to protect our nation from the hands of those who have foisted the current suffering on us and now clearly want to subvert our collective will as expressed in this election cycle. It is our civic responsibility to protect democracy and indeed our nation.

“We call on the Military and the Police to ensure the sanctity of the Ballot and protect the lives of the citizenry who they swore to protect with their arms. This is not only their constitutional duties but also their moral obligations. We call on them to live up to this challenge and protect the process as enshrined in our statutes.

“It is on this note that we call on the President of the Federal Republic, His Excellency Muhammed Buhari to rise to the occasion and call the electoral umpire (INEC) to order. The President ought to seize the redemptive power in this situation and demand that INEC returns to the Rule book for election conduct. It is only by doing this that he will reassure Nigerians of his innocence in this unfolding drama.

“A nation at the precipice like ours cannot be stoking fires in its house filled with dry straws. INEC should not be the one that will strike the match. Our worry is that when a people’s will are subverted, they may be forced to take laws into their hands and the stage seems to have been set for such conflagration and all hands should be on deck to avert it. INEC may be doing more harm than SARS to our people if it continues on this present trajectory.

“Once again, we warn that only an outcome that is adjudged by the people to be a full expression of their sovereign will can guarantee acceptance and peace. We must therefore in pursuit of these ensure that INEC stops this collusion and subversion across the country to deliver fair, credible and acceptable outcomes for this election.

“We warn INEC and others not to allow this election to degenerate into a national security crisis. This is avoidable and it is only by allowing the sovereign will prevail that we can guarantee national peace. The belief that it is going to be business as usual should be discountenanced as the tension since after the casting of votes should be enough signal to anybody planning a heist of the vote. It is crucial that INEC samples the pulse of the people out there before embarking on any action. We will surely not keep quiet!

“Nigerian citizens have spoken through their votes yesterday. INEC is a repository of their voices and conscience. It must give it free expression! Suppressing it will amount to subversion! Subverting it poses a serious danger not only to our democracy but to our nation!

“The next call belongs to INEC and we await its action. It is either it sabotages our people and betrays the nation or it stands with the people! Anything short of announcing the result that reflects the true will of the people subverts the nation and will be resisted by the people.”

