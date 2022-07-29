Don’t allow FG, ASUU dispute escalate –Unions

Transport unions and traders in Anambra State have urged the Federal Government, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and striking university lecturers under their umbrella group of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to understand and realise that the on-going strike that has kept Nigerian students at home for several months may cause societal problems that may consume everybody.

In separate statements issued at their press conferences held in Onitsha yesterday, the groups suggested that the long stay of students at home and on the streets is already causing problems. Speaking with New Telegraph in his office in Onitsha, Acting Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), an arm of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Michael Onyekwlu, suggested that the Federal Government and ASUU should come to a roundtable to discuss the best way out of the present woods.

“Today, it takes students six or seven years to graduate from a four-year course in the Nigerian public universities, because of incessant strikes. The Federal Government, ASUU and the Labour and Employment Ministry must solve this problem urgently, because it is already eating deeply and dangerously into the very fabrics of Nigerian society,” he said.

Also, the President of Urban Drivers Welfare Association (UDWASS), Moses Ohanebo, in a chat with newsmen, asked the government and the striking union to consider the time and the volatility of the Nigerian society in order to suspend the strike without further delay. He said: “The Federal Government and ASUU should consider the implications of leaving these students at home for a long time. Majority of the students, who remain at home because of the strike, are roaming the streets, causing trouble and engaging in vices.”

