News

Don’t allow FG, ASUU dispute escalate –Unions

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Transport unions and traders in Anambra State have urged the Federal Government, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and striking university lecturers under their umbrella group of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to understand and realise that the on-going strike that has kept Nigerian students at home for several months may cause societal problems that may consume everybody.

In separate statements issued at their press conferences held in Onitsha yesterday, the groups suggested that the long stay of students at home and on the streets is already causing problems. Speaking with New Telegraph in his office in Onitsha, Acting Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), an arm of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Michael Onyekwlu, suggested that the Federal Government and ASUU should come to a roundtable to discuss the best way out of the present woods.

“Today, it takes students six or seven years to graduate from a four-year course in the Nigerian public universities, because of incessant strikes. The Federal Government, ASUU and the Labour and Employment Ministry must solve this problem urgently, because it is already eating deeply and dangerously into the very fabrics of Nigerian society,” he said.

Also, the President of Urban Drivers Welfare Association (UDWASS), Moses Ohanebo, in a chat with newsmen, asked the government and the striking union to consider the time and the volatility of the Nigerian society in order to suspend the strike without further delay. He said: “The Federal Government and ASUU should consider the implications of leaving these students at home for a long time. Majority of the students, who remain at home because of the strike, are roaming the streets, causing trouble and engaging in vices.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AfDB boosts Nigeria’s power sector with $200m –Adesina

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, has said the regional financial institution provided $200 million for the Nigeria electrification project designed to fill the electricity access gap in the country. This, according to him, is in addition to $210 million it invested in Nigeria’s transmission project to strengthen the grid […]
News

Fayemi decries lack of national unity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Says leaders easily slide into ethno-regional champions …civilian regimes undermining national unity –Jega Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Wednesday took a look at Nigeria’s national unity and said there is evidence of erosion and abandonment of national integration. The duo, […]
News

Atiku to editors: Speak for the Nigerian people

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised the newly elected executive committee of Nigeria Guild of Editors to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law. Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, told the Mustapha Isah-led executive to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of ordinary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica