Don’t allow ISWAP to grow, Zulum warns FG

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has told the Federal Government to engage the services of mercenaries in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) in the North- East. He also said the ISWAP should not be allowed to grow to the position of threatening the whole country.

He made the call during an interaction with State House Correspondents organised by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja yesterday. The governor also questioned the recruitment into the security forces. Zulum said ISWAP is deadlier than Boko Haram because of the members’ sophistication and education and told the Federal Government to take a particular interest in the group. According to him, Gudun-Bali and Malam- Fatori councils have been deserted because of the insurgency, urging the Federal Government to act fast to resettle the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Zulum said: “I have said it time without numbers that in addition to what we are doing, there is a need for government to rethink and look into the possibility of hiring mercenaries. I have said it times without numbers, there’s nothing wrong. “There’s nothing wrong because this problem has been compounded. And it’s not easy for us to solve the security challenges that we’re having now. “The Federal Government is buying equipment; there is the need for us to seek support from external agencies to defeat these insurgents once and for all before the matter will reach other parts of the nation.”

