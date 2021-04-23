Don’t allow Pantami’s issue divide us, says Buhari’s former aide

Former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Assembly Matters, Abdurrahman Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, yesterday condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, asking Nigerians not to allow the matter create serious disunity in the nation.

Sumaila in a statement he signed said those behind the purported comments on terrorist groups, which were attributed to the minister were detractors, blackmailer and enemy of the Nigerian progress. He said: “I wonder why some people wanted to tarnish the image of a man who devoted his time, vast knowledge both Islamic and western for the overall development of Nigeria. “Sheikh Pantami is among the few Islamic scholars that summoned the courage to engage the leader of the dreaded Borough Haram group, late Muhammad Yusuf in a public debate.

The video clip of this debate which went viral is still in circulation on YouTube and other social media platforms.” “Why people easily forget this great work done by the Sheikh? If at all the minister has any link to the terrorist groups, can he confront the leader of Boko Haram? The answer is certainlyno. So, this will clearly tell Nigerians that those who concoctedthecommentsand attributed them to Sheikh Pantami do not mean well to him and the country.

