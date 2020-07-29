Don’t allow people resort to self-help in Southern Kaduna, CAN warns FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that citizens may have to resort to self-help as an alternative to protecting themselves and loved ones, if the government cannot put a stop to the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, raised eyebrows as to why the title ‘His Excellency,’ should be used for a governor who cannot guarantee the security of the people in the state.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen by Ayokunle’s Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Adebayo Oladeji, lamented that despite assurances from Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai to bring perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna crimes to justice, there were rising cases of a breakdown in law and order.

While stating that recent happenings were proof that Nigeria was a nation at war against enemies of the state, he said the state and security agencies involved in the maintenance of law and order were yet to fulfill their pledge.

In his words: “There is no doubt that the victims of these incessant assaults are indigenes of Kaduna State, who are mostly Christians. Why is it the predominant Christian Southern Kaduna all the time? Don’t we have Northern Kaduna?

“We have no other people to look up to for security than those of you in government. That was one of the reasons we put you there for all of us.

“People should not be allowed to resort to self-help. But if this situation is not addressed, self-help might be the alternative because nobody would keep on watching for this nuisance to continue to be on the prowl and snuff life out of him or her.

“While the senseless murder is not desirable in any part of the state or Nigeria, the continuous assault of the Southern Kaduna people has become highly suspicious and alarming. Only a fool or somebody who is a party to this evil would not know that there is something fishing. “What is the pride of the governor whose citizens are being murdered? Is this a sign of effective governance?

A Yoruba adage says, ‘it is better for you not to be the reigning monarch than for you to ascend the throne and lack authority to rule.’ “If our leaders are not able to nip evil in the bud, then, why are they there? Should they be there for jamboree?

Why do we call them ‘His Excellency’ when they cannot guarantee our security?” Expressing dismay over the statement by the Presidency which described the current bloodshed in Southern Kaduna as politically motivated,

CAN has urged the government to redeem its image by addressing the constant murders and ethnic wars going on in Taraba State, the constant herdsmen’s attack on people of Benue State and the senseless banditry in the North West.

“Where is the statistical evidence for that? Who are the politicians involved in this inhuman and callous act that the Federal authorities have failed to apprehend or name? Do they have the right to be doing this scot-free if it is true

Like this: Like Loading...