Don’t allow politics divide us, Adamawa CAN tells Christian politicians

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Stephen Mamza, has appealed to Christians not to allow politics to divide them. Mamza made the appeal at the Living Faith Church, Jimeta, Yola, while speaking on the significance of Easter. He urged politicians and those aspiring to be politicians not to allow politics to be the source of their division. The cleric said Nigeria is a blessed country but the major problem is bad leadership. The chairman said it is his prayer and hope that in 2023 Nigeria will have a leader that will salvage the country. Also speaking, Deputy Governor Crowther Seth, represented by the Head of Service Edger Amos, said peace and security are fundamental in society.
