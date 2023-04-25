Don’t Allow Religion, Politics Destroy Nigeria –Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll Peter Obi appealed to Nigerians not to allow religion and politics to divide them. He made the appeal yesterday when he visited the Muslim community in Awka. Obi said his visit had nothing to do with politics.

The former Anambra State governor said Responding to the question of why he had not taken a rest since after the election? He said: “People who want to rest can go and rest.“For me, I’m not resting. No serious leader will go and rest in Nigeria with the way things are today.

“We will continue to visit as many people as we can, and also support them in the best way we can.” Obi later donated cartons of noodles, bags of rice and soft drinks to the community. He also promised to help them in the rebuilding of their mosque. He said: “I Thank you for inviting me to the mosque to celebrate with you.

You wanted to come to my house instead, but I said it will be better for me to come and know that I have come, I have also seen that the mosque is undergoing reconstruction. “I want to pledge here and now that I shall contribute to the work you have at hand, to ensure that you have a befitting place of worship.

“I am a Christian and you are Muslims, but we are all Nigerians, and Nigeria is one. It is only politics that divides us. But let me tell you, I have never seen any road that is built and it is only for Muslims to drive on. “I have also not seen any market where Christians buy bread cheaper than Muslims. If you know such a market, please tell me, let me go and buy.

“If you go to Dubai, the land on which one of the biggest churches is built was donated by the ruler of Dubai. In England, a mosque was donated by the Queen, who was the head of the Church of England then. “We are one and we are created by the same God. Only religion is dividing us, but we should not let religion or politics divide us. Nigeria will continue to be one irrespective of politics.”