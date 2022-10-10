Don’t  allow yourselves be used negatively, PAP boss tells Niger Delta Youths

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has called on youths in the Niger Delta not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilisation.

Speaking on Monday against the backdrop of an alleged assassination attempt on the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Danladi Owoupele.

Ndiomu described the attack as ‘vicious’ which was capable of truncating the existing peace in the region.

Owoupele was attacked by gunmen last Thursday along Bomadi-Ohoro road while returning from a meeting of traditional rulers in the state.

Ndiomu, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Thomas Peretu, described the attack as unfortunate and callous.

The statement read in part: “Reports of the attempted assassination of the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom are very disturbing. I strongly condemn it and call on security agencies to fish out those behind it.

“Our traditional rulers cannot be subjected to such traumatic experiences while playing their role of promoting peace in the Niger Delta as the Pere of Tarakiri kingdom is doing. They should be protected at all times with regards to their respected institutions.

“It is unthinkable that the revered monarch, known for promoting peace in the Niger Delta region would be a target of such mindless incident.”

