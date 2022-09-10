News

Don’t attempt to rename UNN after Queen Elizabeth, Ohanaeze warns FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against listening to advice to rename University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) after the late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Reacting to a suggestion by Adamu Garba, an ex-presidential aspirant, that the foremost UNN be renamed after the late Queen to immortalise her, Ohanaeze said that renaming UNN after the Queen is incendiary as Aso Rock is the most appropriate place to be renamed after the Queen of England. Garba, in a series of tweets, advocated for the immortalisation of the late Queen: “…

In order to immortalise Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria,” he said. In a swift reaction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said, “as it has already bequeathed a legacy in South-Eastern Nigeria and for novices like APC Presidential aspirant Adamu Garba to know that the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia was renamed after late British Monarch, and is known as Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre, Umuahia, but Nigerians are yet to see Queen Elizabeth’s legacies in Northern Nigeria and its appropriate for the North to have a fair share of the Queen’s legacy.” He said that Igbos were instrumental and played a role in hosting late the Britain’s monarch in 1956 when Nigeria hosted the late British Monarch.

Isiguzoro stressed that it has not skipped memories of Igbos about the assistance rendered by an Igbo wealthy Business mogul, late Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, when Queen Elizabeth II visited Nigeria in 1956. “If the Nigerian Government and the Presidency wish to immortalise late Britain’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, they should look at the role of the Queen in granting Nigeria political freedom and Independence on 1st October 1960, so the most appropriate place to show gratitude to Great Britain Monarch should be the Citadel of Power.

 

Our Reporters

