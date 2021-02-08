Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.

 

According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.

 

The people of Amagu and some people in the community known as settlers have been having issues over parcellation of Ovumte land. Some people were reportedly injured while the machine used in dividing the land was destroyed, which caused tension in the area.

 

Makwe, who spoke with journalists, frowned at the attitude of the settlers and threatened that elders of the community would be forced to pronounce a curse on anyone opposing the community on the parcellation of Ovumte land.

 

He said: “I am 73 years and this is my 27th year as the Chief of this community which the entire Amagu community gave to me. My father is late and he told me that Ovumte land settlement belongs to Amagu and to the best of my knowledge, right from time our ancestors agreed that if you want to live here, don’t plant anything and even if you do and your brother wants to erect house, remove it. The settlers know this.

 

The true story is that Ovumte belongs to Amagu. “There is a playground in our community known as Ogbuji where decisions are taken and whatever decision we take will be agreed upon.

 

We only pity these sets of people because there is a custom that we will do and all those people that are fighting this community will have themselves to blame. If we hit our walking stick on the ground for them, they will suffer. They should not push us to do this.

 

“Recently, something happened in Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area and the people of Okposi went to their  traditional place and this and something happened. So, we pray that we will not be dragged to do this.”

 

On its part, Amagu Development Union (ADU), absolved former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, of land grabbing in the Ovumte land settlement.

 

The leaders said the current decision to parcellate 158 hectares of the Ovumte land settlement was the collective decision of the Amagu community after their general meeting to enable every family to have a portion of the land and not for Anyim to claim as widely speculated.

 

The ADU Chairman, Chief Ukah Livinus Okorie, described the land settlement as a communal land and that there was oral agreement by forefathers of the community to allow some people who settled on the land to be living there and give way anytime the community wanted to use the land for development purposes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood: Four killed, 5,200 houses destroyed in Kano — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed four persons killed and over 5,200 houses destroyed due to flooding in Rogo and Danbatta Local Government Areas of the state. Sale Jili, Executive Secretary of the Agency, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano. NAN reports […]
Metro & Crime

One killed as Customs, youths clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One person died while three others were injured yesterday when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) clashed with youths of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by the NCS officials. The incident occurred at the Kikelomo area of Ayetoro the hours. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Days after ethnic violence, Nigerians weep, count losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Fagba area of Lagos State was a shadow of itself on October 30, 2020, that our reporter visited the scene. The remains of burnt houses, shops, malls and vehicles were sighted at different areas. The dead bodies, witnesses said, had been moved to mortuaries by government officials. While miscreants, pretending to be #EndSARS protesters, took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica