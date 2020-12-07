News

Don’t be blackmailed to accept ASUU’s payment platform, NAAT warns FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has warned the Federal Government not to be blackmailed into accepting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), being canvassed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

Speaking after its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, president of NAAT, Ibeji Nkokoma, noted that the Union would continue to reject the UTAS platform, and also resist any attempted skewed sharing of the N40billion earned allowance released by the Federal Government, to favour any particular union.

 

The Union also demanded the sum of N100 billion be made available immediately and N5 billion annually for the next five years to equip laboratories, workshops and studios in the nation’s universities to bring them to international standard in the interest of students, production of quality graduates and National development.

 

Nkokoma, who said its members were being owed the sum of N71 billion in arrears as part of the 2009 agreement with the Federal Government, berated Chairman, of the Federal Government Renegotiation Committee, Prof. Munzali Jibrin, for saying the former executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, has made himself the mouth piece of ASUU.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

