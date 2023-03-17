Don’t be discouraged by presidential, NASS polls’ irregularities –Group

A group, Diaspora Medics For Good G o v e r n a n c e (DM4GG), has appealed to voters not to be discouraged by the irregularities that marred the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The group made the appeal in a statement by Directors Chukwudi Muojieje, Kunle Adedeji, Chete Eze-Nliam, Idu Nwapa, Dilly Anumba and Maureen Aghomon yesterday.

They urged voters to participate in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. The group said: “DM4GG believes that good governance is indispensable to the actualization of a vibrant and healthy society and therefore, appeals to voters to come out and carry out their civic duties by voting on March 18.”

It said: “The DM4GG strongly recommends that voters report the conduct and results of the elections in their Polling Units (PU) using this Bot. “The idea is to send results from our respective Polling Units to a central collating place, so that the true results are documented in real-time and compared to the eventual official results declared by INEC, thereby ensuring that we can have confidence in the process.” It added: “Once you choose your PU, it will ask which election you want to submit a result for, followed by which party and candidate you want to report for, and the number of votes that the candidate received at your PU. It will then give you options to add the votes for each of the other candidates at the election. “At the end, you will also be able to upload an image of the duly signed Form EC8 which captures the final vote tally for all the participating parties. Uploading this form is very important if you have an image of it on your camera.”

