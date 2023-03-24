Don’t be hasty in praising your new wife, Uche Ebere knocks Patrick Doyle

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has asked Patrick Doyle not to be too hasty in his laudation of his new wife. On Sunday, Patrick lavished Oluwafunmilayo, his new partner, with romantic words on social media. In his Mother’s Day post, the ace actor also penned a tribute to his late mother, sisters, and wife, who he said had impacted his life.

He said Oluwafunmilayo has taken up the role of “my mother, friend, and partner” while adding that he has never been happier all his life. “Today to the glory of God this young lady has taken over that role & truth be told, I have never been happier in all my life,” the post reads in part. “Please join me in thanking God for a new mother, friend & partner for life Oluwafunmilayo.” Reacting to the post, Ebere advised Patrick to wait for “10 to 15 years” before singing her praises in the public. “You just met her, wait like 10 to 15 years before you conclude and know whether you’ve never been happier all your life,” she wrote. “People should stop running faster than their shadow, in this life never say Never.”

