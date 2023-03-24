Arts & Entertainments

Don’t be hasty in praising your new wife, Uche Ebere knocks Patrick Doyle

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has asked Patrick Doyle not to be too hasty in his laudation of his new wife. On Sunday, Patrick lavished Oluwafunmilayo, his new partner, with romantic words on social media. In his Mother’s Day post, the ace actor also penned a tribute to his late mother, sisters, and wife, who he said had impacted his life.

He said Oluwafunmilayo has taken up the role of “my mother, friend, and partner” while adding that he has never been happier all his life. “Today to the glory of God this young lady has taken over that role & truth be told, I have never been happier in all my life,” the post reads in part. “Please join me in thanking God for a new mother, friend & partner for life Oluwafunmilayo.” Reacting to the post, Ebere advised Patrick to wait for “10 to 15 years” before singing her praises in the public. “You just met her, wait like 10 to 15 years before you conclude and know whether you’ve never been happier all your life,” she wrote. “People should stop running faster than their shadow, in this life never say Never.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Stylish men in Agbada attire

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore

In not too distant time, Agbada outfit were specifically significant as Yoruba traditional attire worn on special occasion but these days many fashion icons wear Agbada outfits to top and high octane events causing a stir on the red carpet. Kudos to the stylish men who took the risk in Agbada! A long, flowing robe […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Erica to play lead role in Devil in Agbada

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Erica Nlewedim, an ex-housemate of the BBNaija reality TV show, is set to star in a lead role alongside Efe Irele and Linda Osifo in ‘Devil in Agbada,’ a forthcoming movie. Chinneylove Eze, the movie producer, broke the news in an Instagram post on Monday. “Something exciting is coming to a cinema near you this […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chike: I feel defied when a lady asks when she is seeing me

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Talented Nigerian fast-rising musician, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, otherwise known as Chike, recently opened up on a particular question he gets from ladies that makes him feels uneasy.Taking to his verified Instagram page via his story, the music star revealed that he did not like it when ladies asked him when he would come and see them. […]

