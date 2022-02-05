Arts & Entertainments

Don’t be pressured by social media influencers, –Yemi Solade

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has cautioned Nigerians against being pressured unreasonably by motivational speakers, celebrities and social media entertainers. According to him, such unnecessary pressure has contributed to the upsurge in the rate of ritual killing, kidnapping taking place in the country.

He said that motivational speakers, social media entertainers would boast about the amount of money they have made, the age they became millionaires and how they wine and dine with the people in the helms of affairs. He revealed that such words pressurise a lot of people to engage in ill-gotten wealth. Some of these words, according to him include: “I made my first billion at the age of seven. I bought my first Benz at the age of 12. Before the age of 17, I built my first skyscraper.

I became a CEO with multimillion dollar investment at the age of 20.’’ “At the age of 22, I was already having power meetings with captains of industry from petroleum, real estate and agro-allied businesses.” “23 days into 2022, I have made 79 million via my smart phone. People of God, this is how motivational speakers, influencers, celebrities and social media entertainers will pressure you unnecessarily if you allow them.” He stated that: ‘‘This is why there is an upsurge in ritual killing, kidnapping and other insecurities all over the country.” He, however, advised Nigerians, most especially the youths, ‘‘to be contended with what they have, work hard, pray harder, be focused and take one step at a time.”

 

Our Reporters

