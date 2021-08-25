News Top Stories

Don’t be used to destabilise Nigeria, Abdulsalami advises journalists

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday tasked journalists not to allow unscrupulous individuals in the society to destabilize the nation.

 

He said: “The media must present facts and truth at all times.” Abdulsalami also charged journalists across the country to assiduously work towards enhancing fair and balanced reporting aimed at combating fake news.

 

The elder statesman, who was speaking during the visit of the officials of the Niger State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, led by the Chairman, Abu Nmodu, said at this critical moment of the nation’s trials on insecurity, the media should rise to the occasion of balanced reporting by presenting facts and truth at all times.

 

He said: “The profession must not be allowed to be used by unscrupulous individuals in the society to destabilise the nation which came into been through collective sacrifice of our founding fathers.

 

“Constructive criticism is essential for positive development but should be garnished with solutions and way forward

