Don’t become tool for politicians –Pascal Atuma

Canadian-based Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has called on Nigerians not to make themselves tools for politicians to commit atrocities. The Nigerian filmmaker made this known via a lengthy post on his verified instagram page. The filmmaker said that seeing Nigeria decay and collapse to this level because of the selfishness and self-centeredness of a few people holding the country to ransom, is heartbreaking. “Do not die for any Nigerian politician or allow yourself to be used to commit their atrocities; they should bring their children back from their safe havens overseas to die for them and do their dirty jobs.

“They loot the country, transfer Nigeria’s wealth overseas with their children and come during elections to use children from poor and less privileged homes for thuggery, election malpractice, and destruction,” he wrote. Speaking further, Atuma insisted that the politicians should bring back their children from abroad to do their dirty and evil deeds in this election. “Let Nigerians wake up and understand that the suffering in Nigeria today is arti ficial. The politicians systematically created pov erty and are using it to control the masses to retain power and control. “It is time for Nigerians to rise and deliver the country from the wicked hands of these politicians and corrupt leaders,” he added.

