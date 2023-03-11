Arts & Entertainments

Don’t become tool for politicians –Pascal Atuma

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on Don’t become tool for politicians –Pascal Atuma

Canadian-based Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has called on Nigerians not to make themselves tools for politicians to commit atrocities. The Nigerian filmmaker made this known via a lengthy post on his verified instagram page. The filmmaker said that seeing Nigeria decay and collapse to this level because of the selfishness and self-centeredness of a few people holding the country to ransom, is heartbreaking. “Do not die for any Nigerian politician or allow yourself to be used to commit their atrocities; they should bring their children back from their safe havens overseas to die for them and do their dirty jobs.

“They loot the country, transfer Nigeria’s wealth overseas with their children and come during elections to use children from poor and less privileged homes for thuggery, election malpractice, and destruction,” he wrote. Speaking further, Atuma insisted that the politicians should bring back their children from abroad to do their dirty and evil deeds in this election. “Let Nigerians wake up and understand that the suffering in Nigeria today is arti ficial. The politicians systematically created pov erty and are using it to control the masses to retain power and control. “It is time for Nigerians to rise and deliver the country from the wicked hands of these politicians and corrupt leaders,” he added.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Africa Movie Academy awards holds in December

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has announced by Mr. Steve Oluseyi Ayorinde as President of the Jury for the 2020 honours. Ayorinde has been the Chairman of the Governing Council for AMAA for over a decade. He is also a pioneer member of the Academy, and has been with the Academy for 16 years. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage: It took me years to realise my breakup with TeeBillz

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Tiwa Savage recently had a video interview with the New York Times (NYT), where she talked about her new album ‘Celia,’ and the journey so far in the Nigerian music industry. An interesting part of that interview was when she got to talk about the track “Us (Interlude),” which highlighted her failed marriage to artist […]
Arts & Entertainments

Showmax announces Uti Nwachukwu as host of The Real Housewives Of Lagos Reunion

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Showmax has announced media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, as the host for the Reunion of its hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) which is set to air on the 1st and 8th of July, 2022. The media personality is no stranger to the world of reality TV as he won the 2010 Big […]

