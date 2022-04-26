Don’t blackmail PDP, Anenih warns female aspirants

A one-time Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anenih has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women aspirantsnottoblackmailthe party in the name of women being marginalised.

Anenih, who spoke yesterday at a meeting hosted by PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe with women aspirants told them that the 35 per cent affirmative action provided for in the 2006 National Gender Policy is not automatic. “We must work hard for it.

Don’t give the PDP a bad name by saying women are marginalised. If you are qualified you will be given a chance,” Anenih said. She asked why someone who does not attend their wardorstatemeetingswould want to be elected a governor or House of Representatives member.

Anenih added: “It’s a tall order. If you are not qualified and nobody knows you in your place, you won’t get the seat you are looking for. “When was the last time youattendedyourwardmeetingorstatemeeting? Andyou now want to be a House of Representatives member or governor? “You mustlearn to involve your local leaders and recognise them.

Even if the Chairman does not like you, there are people you know who he respects, use them to get to him. “We will continue to push for women’s rights at national, state and local levels but you must do your part.”

The former minister advised the aspirants to be proactive and meet with constituents to engender acceptability with the people they hope to lead. She reminded them that politics in Nigeria is capital intensive, advising the aspirants to be prepared for it.

“You cannot win elections today without money. You need money to run your campaigns, consult with the right people and fund your candidacy,” Anenih said. Effa-Attoe said the meeting was necessitated by her desire to ensure that women do not only come out to participate in politics but to also participatemeaningfully and win elections.

She said: “We have always thought about women coming to participate. We have been doing that over the years, we have been participating but the issue now is coming out to win elections. “This kind of meeting is unprecedented. I deem it necessarytoknowourfemale aspirants across the 36 states and FCT.”

