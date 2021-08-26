News

Don’t blame Buhari for your failure, Tiv youths tell Ortom

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide yesterday told Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the alleged failure of his administration to perform. President of the group, Mike Msuaan, said Ortom’s continuous attacks on the Buhari administration was intended to distract the people of the state from questioning his “abysmally poor” performance.

The group said while Ortom has remained a staunch critic of the Federal Government he had failed to meet the needs of Benue people. Msuaan said the governor should collaborate with the Federal Government to develop the state instead of attacking the President. The group said: “It is crass ineptitude for a governor who presides over the state security meetings and hosts security votes to persistently blame the President.

“It is also a cause for worry to us that Ortom, who has shown the highest depth of nepotism in Benue by appointing his kinsmen to the most critical positions, was heard accusing President Buhari of nepotism. It is sad that Ortom has failed to remove the speck in his eye to call Buhari out for narrow-mindedness and clannishness.

“Ortom consistently reminds Buhari of his campaign promises to Nigerians while forgetting that he cried in churches over the plight of workers and pensioners, a situation that is worse under him. Under Ortom old pensioners slept outside Government House for two weeks. This is indeed novel, yet the governor has failed to tackle the problem head on.

