Don’t blame govs for hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives, says Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has dismissed claims that governors deliberately hoarded palliatives meant to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum, yesterday distanced his colleagues from an alleged rumour making the rounds. According to the governor, the insistence on official flag off ceremony by the Coalition Against COVID- 19 (CACOVID-19) before the distribution was largely responsible for the delay in distributing the items to the people.

During the End SARS protest, which rocked many parts of the country, many warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stored for onward distribution to citizens were looted by hoodlums who were said to have hijacked the protest. In some quarters, the state governors were accused of allegedly hoarding the palliatives on purpose.

Akeredolu, who, however, stated that Ondo State was saved from the looting spree due to continuous distribution of the palliatives spoke at the Church Service marking the 3rd Year Enthronement of the Bishop of Owo Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Revd. Dr. Stephen Fagbemi held at the All Saints Church, Idasen, Owo. Akeredolu revealed that states where the palliatives were warehoused were also waiting for donation of the remaining items and flag-off by the CA-COVID-19.

Meanwhile, speaking on his re-election, Akeredolu described his victory at the October 10, governorship election as God’s project which no man can truncate.

He assured that people of the state to be rest assured, saying that his reelection by the people of the state cannot tampered with. It would be recall that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede had last week approached the Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal over the outcome of the October 10 poll where Akeredolu emerged winner. Jegede, who won three of the 18 local government areas of the state is challenging the emergence of Akeredolu on four grounds of irregularities and pockets of violence as well as intimidation.

