Don’t blame govt for Lobi’s woes – Chairman

says Benue govt gives team N37.5m monthly

Chairman of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi and Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu, has denied government’s responsibility for the failures and problems facing the club. Lobi Stars has been enmeshed in deep management crisis, a development that gave rise to the sacking of the club’s head coach, Eddy Dombraye and his crew. New Telegraph that has been following the events as they unfold learnt that most players of the team were equally not happy with the management over what they call “the arbitrary way and manner their salaries are being cut without any explanation”. Fielding questions from newsmen, Engr. Abounu exonerated the government from blame, adding that the club has been placed on first line charge and should not have any excuse for its woes.

“We are deeply concerned about the poor performances of Lobi Stars,” he said. “Only three years ago, the club lifted the National League cup and three years later for it to be on the verge of relegation to second division, it is something that could worry anybody including the state government, who is the owner of the club. “Every month without fail, N37.5 million is released to the club. We have never interfered with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the club. So it is not on the side of the government not doing what it is supposed to do that the club is not doing well.”

The Chairman explained that the state government had met with the club’s Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Tama Aondofa, and a riot act was read to him that if he fails to perform, he would be sacked because he was the one that brought the Technical Adviser, the coach.

