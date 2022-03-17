Sports

Don’t blame govt for Lobi’s woes – Chairman

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

…says Benue govt gives team N37.5m monthly

Chairman of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi and Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu, has denied government’s responsibility for the failures and problems facing the club. Lobi Stars has been enmeshed in deep management crisis, a development that gave rise to the sacking of the club’s head coach, Eddy Dombraye and his crew. New Telegraph that has been following the events as they unfold learnt that most players of the team were equally not happy with the management over what they call “the arbitrary way and manner their salaries are being cut without any explanation”. Fielding questions from newsmen, Engr. Abounu exonerated the government from blame, adding that the club has been placed on first line charge and should not have any excuse for its woes.

“We are deeply concerned about the poor performances of Lobi Stars,” he said. “Only three years ago, the club lifted the National League cup and three years later for it to be on the verge of relegation to second division, it is something that could worry anybody including the state government, who is the owner of the club. “Every month without fail, N37.5 million is released to the club. We have never interfered with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the club. So it is not on the side of the government not doing what it is supposed to do that the club is not doing well.”

The Chairman explained that the state government had met with the club’s Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Tama Aondofa, and a riot act was read to him that if he fails to perform, he would be sacked because he was the one that brought the Technical Adviser, the coach.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: McTominay seals narrow Cup win for Man Utd over Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United rode their luck to reach the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal. The Scottish international headed home after just eight minutes, but Villa were left to rue a host of missed chances and a controversial VAR review that ruled […]
Sports

Again, NBBF crisis deepens as two presidents emerge

Posted on Author Segun Bailey, Abuja

*Congresses held as Igoche wins in Abuja, Kida wins in Benin The crisis in the country’s basketball continued on Monday as the much awaited Congress to usher in the board members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) were held in two cities – Abuja, Federal capital Territory and Benin, Edo State. In Abuja, Mark Igoche […]
Sports

Obafemi Awolowo Stadium roof, main bowl repair work begins Nov. – Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan As part of efforts to imptove sporting development in the country, the Federal Government has promised to begin repair works next week on the roof and fixing of the grasses of the main bowl of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, former Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan in Oyo State. Giving the assurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica