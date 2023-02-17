Don’t blame us for protests, Oyo PDP tells APC

Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the ruling party of instigating the protests in Ibadan over the naira crisis, saying it is “regrettable, shameful, and lacking in empathy”. This was as the PDP accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Teslim Folarin of hiding the N2 billion he allegedly received to organize and mobilizing party members for Bola Tinubu’s presidential rally slated for today in Ibadan. Spokesman for the PDP Akeem Olatunji in a statement on Wednesday accused Folarin of greed.

The PDP urged Folarin to come out clean to its members and the leadership of APC on the said N2 billion he received for the rally. Making inferences to last week’s protest by angry youths across different parts of the city including the state government secretariat leaving a police officer at the governor’s office injured and property vandalized over the fuel/naira crisis, the PDP asked why the APC and Folarin are only concerned about the coming election against the wellbeing of the masses and has deliberately refused to sympathize or empathize with the suffering masses till date.

It said: “Ordinarily, we should ignore this show of political nuisance displayed by the state chapter of APC and Senator Teslim Folarin but we feel obligated to expose this wicked lies and deliberate attempt to frustrate Tinubu’s presidential rally with greed and covetousness of one or two self-serving individuals and blaming the ruling PDP and the state government as a decoy to distract suspicion from its tracks. “Even though it was glaringly evident that Folarin and his APC co-travelers in Oyo State are well aware of the inevitable defeat that awaits them at the coming polls, we urge them to display any available atom of decorum left in them by not continuing to play the ‘jagba’ politics while trying to blame the ‘people friendly’ government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...