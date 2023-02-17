News

Don’t blame us for protests, Oyo PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the ruling party of instigating the protests in Ibadan over the naira crisis, saying it is “regrettable, shameful, and lacking in empathy”. This was as the PDP accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Teslim Folarin of hiding the N2 billion he allegedly received to organize and mobilizing party members for Bola Tinubu’s presidential rally slated for today in Ibadan. Spokesman for the PDP Akeem Olatunji in a statement on Wednesday accused Folarin of greed.

The PDP urged Folarin to come out clean to its members and the leadership of APC on the said N2 billion he received for the rally. Making inferences to last week’s protest by angry youths across different parts of the city including the state government secretariat leaving a police officer at the governor’s office injured and property vandalized over the fuel/naira crisis, the PDP asked why the APC and Folarin are only concerned about the coming election against the wellbeing of the masses and has deliberately refused to sympathize or empathize with the suffering masses till date.

It said: “Ordinarily, we should ignore this show of political nuisance displayed by the state chapter of APC and Senator Teslim Folarin but we feel obligated to expose this wicked lies and deliberate attempt to frustrate Tinubu’s presidential rally with greed and covetousness of one or two self-serving individuals and blaming the ruling PDP and the state government as a decoy to distract suspicion from its tracks. “Even though it was glaringly evident that Folarin and his APC co-travelers in Oyo State are well aware of the inevitable defeat that awaits them at the coming polls, we urge them to display any available atom of decorum left in them by not continuing to play the ‘jagba’ politics while trying to blame the ‘people friendly’ government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

 

News Top Stories

Establishment of ethnic militia, invitation to civil war –SOKAPU warns

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said the Federal Government should stop the plan by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to establish its vigilante in the country. Reacting to the report credited to the Secretary- General of the Miyetti Allah, Saleh Hassan that the group is “forming its own vigilante,” SOKAPU said Nigerians should […]

lai Mohammed)
News Top Stories

FG seeks powers to regulate social media, Internet broadcasts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Federal Government, Wednesday, requested the House of Representatives to include Internet broadcasting under the control of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The request was contained in the submission of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to the public hearing on a bill to amend the NBC Act organised by the […]
News

Lawmaker urges Abians to interrogate litany of abandoned projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has described reported “Award of Contract for State Intervention Projects” by Abia State government as “sheer subterfuge and a big insult on the collective intelligence of Abia People,” given the number of abandoned projects, urging the people to interrogate such claims. […]

