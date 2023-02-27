Don’t Bow To Pressure, Declare Whosoever Wins Presidential Race, CSO Urges INEC

The Executive Director of the International Organisation for Peace Building and Social Justice, a non-governmental organisation, Mr Ishaya Durkwa has urged INEC not to bow to pressure but stand its ground in declaring whoever wins the 2023 Presidential election.

Durkwa who spoke during a Press Conference held in Jos on Monday appealed to INEC to remain neutral without taking sides in the process, saying the world is watching the development in the country.

He added that he and his team are praying for God to strengthen the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, knowing fully that he is overwhelmed but called on him to stand for justice.

He also called on INEC to look into numerous cases where many people were unable to cast their votes for no fault of theirs.

“We are calling on leaders who participated in the signing of the peace accord to rise and ensure that the peace we have been enjoying in the past few months is not truncated.

”This is time for you to work assiduously and collaborate with INEC and all well-meaning Nigerians to make sure that nobody is disenfranchised or shortchanged.

“Everybody has the right to express his civic responsibility and it’s important that these leaders get together and deny themselves sleep to see that what needs to be done is done.

”This is the only way to sustain peace. Peace is is a consequence of justice where there is no justice, there will be no peace,” he added.

He also appealed to all Nigerians not to take actions that could cause violence of any kind in the country as they await the outcome of the election.

Durkwa said that Nigeria lost so many lives in different forms of crises in the last few years and must avoid anything that would endanger more lives.

The executive director advised those that might not be comfortable with the outcome of the elections to explore other alternatives rather than resort to violence.

“I call on Nigerians to insist on what is fair, what is right, what is just in a peaceful way. We have different avenues through that we can seek redress. We don’t want people to go on the streets, we don’t want riots. We don’t want the killing and burning of buildings. We want peace in our nation.

Also Speaking on his part, the Project Coordinator, of International Organizations for Peace Building and Social Justice, Mr Sam Odey, also expressed worries, over the late arrival of personnel and materials at most polling units he visited.

Odey called on INEC to ensure that the process is seen to be transparent and acceptable by citizens.

